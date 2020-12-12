  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

COVID-19 in Florida: 10,577 new cases and 71 more deaths

December 12, 2020 | 2:24pm
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Aric Chokey, Kathy Laskowski
Rich Pope

Florida on Saturday reported 10,577 new COVID-19 cases, slightly less than the past two days.