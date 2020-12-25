E. Jason Wambsgans
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

A COVID-19 Christmas — less glitter, but still some silver linings: ‘It gets back to what’s important’

December 25, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Elyssa Cherney, Diana Wallace
E. Jason Wambsgans

Many Chicago families say they're make the best of the holiday, despite its limitations this year.