Courtney's Bagel Cafe and Deli, longtime fixture of Owings Mills, to close

In Susan Leeming’s words, her love for the Owings Mills community is much like a bagel: An endless circle with no beginning, middle or end.

But after nearly 20 years serving bagels, coffee, pastries and other morning delights at Courtney’s Bagels Cafe and Deli, Leeming will end an era in the neighborhood’s breakfast scene and close her doors for good Jan. 31. She announced the news Thursday in a Facebook post that drew hundreds of reactions and comments from Courtney’s devotees young and old.

“Definitely the best bagel in town,” one woman commented. “Such a big loss for our community,” wrote another.

According to the Facebook post, the bagel shop will close so that Leeming can spend more time with family and loved ones.

“There are so many memories and stories, and so many beautiful people I have had the privilege to meet along the way, many of whom I am proud to call my friends, many I consider like family,” Leeming wrote in her farewell post online. “It has been an amazing run… but it is time, as all things come to end.”