  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Courtney Key was found dead on Christmas, shot in the head and dragged by a car. Her friends in LGBTQ community fear it was a hate crime.

January 10, 2021 | 3:53pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Courtney Key

Courtney “Eshay” Key was proud to be a trans woman and was always straightforward about it.