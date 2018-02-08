Couple behind West Loop restaurants recall their love story on TV

Chef John Shields worked as a sous chef at Charlie Trotter’s and Alinea, but it’s the premiere of Monday’s episode of “Love at First Bite” that has him “kind of nervous to watch.”

“I think my wife is much better being on camera than me anyway,” Shields said in a phone interview. “She’s just so outgoing (with a) bright, beautiful, big smile. At the end of the day, I think she’s nice to look at and she’s just got it.”

Shields and his wife, Chef Karen Urie Shields, are featured on the new FYI series that follows couples who fell in love and opened a restaurant together. Monday’s episode — the seventh and final of the season — is scheduled to air at 9 p.m.

The pair recall their love story as they make Urie Shields’ family recipes — stuffed peppers with roasted potatoes (which they ate the night they got engaged) and homemade cavatelli pasta with meatballs — with their two daughters at their Edgewater home.

The Shieldses met at Charlie Trotter’s in 2003. She was a pastry chef and he was a savory chef who left an immediate impression because he accidentally dripped cuttlefish ink throughout the kitchen one night. “I went back to kind of yell at him, but then he was like a deer in headlights, and I just didn’t have the heart,” she says on the episode. “And she fell in love with me right there,” he added. “No, no I didn’t actually,” she said.

Eventually they began to date and later turned down an offer to open a Charlie Trotter restaurant in Las Vegas. They moved to Chilhowie, a small town in southwestern Virginia, to cook at Town House instead.

They wed in 2009 and left Town House in 2012. After living with her parents for a few years to figure out where they would start their own place, the couple opened Smyth and sister restaurant, The Loyalist, in the West Loop in 2016. Smyth — the fancier of the two — just earned its second Michelin star.

Shields said life is chaotic with two kids and two restaurants, but he hints at plans to open more restaurants in Chicago.

“It’s just a bunch of ideas right now. I don’t want to say anything because who knows? Things change so fast. I’ve got a pretty good idea what we’re going to do, but the question is just when at this point,” he said.

tswartz@tribpub.com

Twitter @tracyswartz

RELATED: Spiaggia chef Joseph Flamm crams for 'Top Chef' and hopes he's not bleeped out »

Padma Lakshmi said she gained 17 pounds filming 'Top Chef: Chicago' »

'MasterChef' judge Aaron Sanchez talks Chicago favorites ahead of visit »