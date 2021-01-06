‘This is a coup attempt.’ Illinois members of Congress react with disgust as U.S. Capitol is stormed by pro-Trump protesters

Members of Illinois congressional delegation expressed disgust Wednesday after a horde of protesters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump urged his supporters to stage a march on the building as Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election. With both chambers of Congress abruptly adjourned and Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rushed out by Capitol police, members of Congress were urged to shelter in place, according to various reports. Many of them, however, took to social media to express their outrage.