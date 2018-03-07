Coughlin Family Makes Dickey’s Barbecue Pit a Family Affair

Pigeon Forge, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The Coughlin family plans to bring Dickey’s slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue to Pigeon Forge. The new location will open soon under the ownership of John, his wife, Cathy and their sons Nick and Nathan.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is truly a family owned business and has been since we first opened our doors in 1941,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to have franchisees such as the Coughlin family as a part of our ever-growing Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family.”

The Coughlins have looked to open their own restaurant for years and they finally found a home in Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with hopes of turning it into their own successful family business. Originally from Clinton, MS, the Coughlin’s chose to open their Dickey’s Barbecue Dickey’s Pit in Pigeon Forge, as it has been a special place for the family for years.

“My dad worked in the corporate world for years, always catering Dickey’s for any work event he held and when we decided it was time to finally open our own restaurant, we all knew Dickey’s was the perfect fit,” says Nick. “We look forward to bringing Dickey’s barbecue to the residents of the Pigeon Forge community.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

