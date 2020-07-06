Coronavirus isn’t scaring some Trump supporters away from his Republican convention in Florida

Donald Trump moved most of the late-August Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C., to Jacksonville last month, after he couldn’t get assurances from North Carolina officials that they would permit a traditional packed convention under state health restrictions. Jacksonville has seen a surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases. But with the convention less than two months away, some GOP delegates said they’re undeterred. If anything, they said, recent large gatherings of protesters have motivated them to travel to Florida, where Trump is due to speak Aug. 27.