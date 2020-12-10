Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; 11,101 new COVID-19 cases and 196 additional deaths reported

December 10, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.