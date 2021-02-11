Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State surpasses 1.5 million inoculations as 2,838 new COVID-19 cases and 102 additional deaths reported; first South African variant identified in state

February 11, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.