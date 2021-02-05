Mike Mantucca / Pioneer Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State sets new one-day vaccination record with nearly 75,000 administered; CTU signals it won’t accept CPS offer on reopening schools

February 5, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Mike Mantucca / Pioneer Press

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.