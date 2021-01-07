Youngrae Kim
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State passes 1 million confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as 8,757 new infections and 177 additional deaths reported

January 7, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Youngrae Kim

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.