Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State officials report lowest daily new known case count since March 30

June 8, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.