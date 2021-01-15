Post-Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State confirms first case of more contagious COVID-19 variant as 6,642 new cases and 123 additional deaths reported Friday

January 15, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Post-Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.