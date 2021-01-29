Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State administers record number of vaccines for 3rd straight day with 58,357 doses; Lightfoot says indoor dining limits for Chicago restaurants will remain in place

January 29, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.