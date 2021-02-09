Kyle Telechan / Post-Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: State administers 58,189 COVID-19 vaccinations — significantly higher than a week ago — as 2,082 new cases and 20 additional deaths reported

February 9, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Kyle Telechan / Post-Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.