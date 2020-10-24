Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: A spike in newly confirmed daily COVID-19 cases brings a new state record —6,161 — as 63 more deaths reported; positivity rate climbs to 6.1%

October 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.