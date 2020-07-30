Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker warns ‘we’re at a danger point’ as 1,772 new known COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths reported

July 30, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.