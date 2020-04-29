Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker says state has distributed 20 million PPE items as new known cases of COVID-19 push Illinois count above 50,000

April 29, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.