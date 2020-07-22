Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker says COVID-19 ‘remains a serious threat’ as state announces highest number of new cases in July with 1,598

July 22, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.