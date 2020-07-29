Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker offers bleak assessment on how state is faring in fight against COVID-19 as 1,393 new confirmed cases and 18 more deaths reported

July 29, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.