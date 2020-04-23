Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker extends stay-at-home order with some modifications that will take effect May 1, as death toll hits nearly 1,700

April 23, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.