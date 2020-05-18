John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Pritzker announces effort to ramp up contact tracing; 2,294 new known COVID-19 infections and 59 additional deaths reported

May 18, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.