Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: New cases fall to lowest single-day total in more than month, but officials worry about holiday spike

December 1, 2020 | 7:23am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.