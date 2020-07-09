Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported for first time since early June as state sets single-day testing record and passes 150,000 total infections

July 9, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.