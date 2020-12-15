  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: First COVID-19 vaccinations in state given as 7,359 new cases and 117 additional deaths reported Tuesday

December 15, 2020 | 6:46pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.