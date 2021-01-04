Jose M. Osorio
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Cook County opens online vaccine registration; CTU members staying home from classrooms say they fear for their jobs

January 4, 2021 | 12:12pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Jose M. Osorio

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.