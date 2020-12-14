Mark Lennihan
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Chicago and other areas of state receive first shipments of Pfizer vaccine as officials report 7,214 new COVID-19 cases and 103 additional deaths

December 14, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Mark Lennihan

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.