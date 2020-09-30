Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Champaign region could see stricter rules and state officials release Halloween guidelines as 2,273 new known COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths reported

September 30, 2020 | 8:00pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.