John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Certain essential workers can now seek testing whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms, governor says, as death toll tops 4,000

May 15, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.