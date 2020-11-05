Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 9,935 new known COVID-19 cases and 97 more fatalities reported as state death toll passes 10,000

November 5, 2020 | 1:15pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.