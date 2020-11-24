Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 9,469 new COVID-19 cases and 125 additional deaths reported Tuesday as Chicago City Council set to vote on ‘pandemic budget’

November 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.