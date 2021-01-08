Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 9,277 new COVID-19 cases and 126 more deaths reported as Chicago’s public health commissioner says residents 65 or older can get vaccine in next phase

January 8, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.