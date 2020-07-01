Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 828 new known COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths reported as some states and cities around the US begin pausing reopening plans

July 1, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.