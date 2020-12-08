Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 7,910 new COVID-19 cases and 145 more deaths reported Tuesday as vaccine could be days away from arriving in the state

December 8, 2020 | 8:45pm
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.