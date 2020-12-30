Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 7,374 new COVID-19 cases and 178 additional deaths announced as state reports more than 126,000 vaccinations administered

December 30, 2020 | 1:16pm
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.