Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 6,943 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — a new daily high — and 36 additional deaths reported as state surpasses 400,000 total infections

October 30, 2020 | 1:14pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.