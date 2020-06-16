Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 623 new known cases and 72 more deaths reported as Illinois AG Kwame Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

June 16, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.