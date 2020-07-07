Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 587 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional fatalities reported; U. of I. starts offering saliva-based tests at Urbana-Champaign campus

July 7, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.