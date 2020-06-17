Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 546 new known cases and 87 more deaths reported as bars and brewers in Chicago reopen and Lightfoot’s COVID-19 spending plan passes

June 17, 2020 | 7:53pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.