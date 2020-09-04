Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 5,368 new known COVID-19 cases reported as state catches up following significant slowdown in data processing; Lake County now on warning list

September 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.