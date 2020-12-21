Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 4,699 new and probable cases of COVID-19 and 98 additional deaths reported Monday

December 21, 2020 | 1:07pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.