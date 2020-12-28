Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 4,453 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 105 additional deaths reported Monday

December 28, 2020 | 1:08pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.