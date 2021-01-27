Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 3,751 new COVID-19 cases and 81 additional deaths reported as tensions escalate between Chicago Teachers Union and CPS over reopening schools

January 27, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.