Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 3,667 new COVID-19 cases and 87 more deaths reported Tuesday as CPS halts in-person learning for students already back as teachers strike looms

January 26, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.