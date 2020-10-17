John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 3,629 new known COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths reported Saturday

October 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.