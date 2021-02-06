Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 3,062 new COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths reported Saturday; highly contagious UK strain detected in Lake County
February 6, 2021
From
www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.