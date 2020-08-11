Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 3 states removed from Chicago’s travel quarantine list; 1,549 new confirmed cases, 20 deaths reported

August 11, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.