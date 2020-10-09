Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 2,818 new known COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths reported as Metro East region outside St. Louis to return to Phase 4 and Lake County added to warning list

October 9, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.