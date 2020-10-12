Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 2,742 new known COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths reported as statewide positivity rate continues uptick

October 12, 2020 | 1:18pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.